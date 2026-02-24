A man identified as Narendra, a Noida resident, was found dead in a car at a mall's parking lot in Delhi's Mayur Vihar. Police stated the cause of death appears to be natural, with CCTV footage suggesting he may have suffered a heart attack.

A body was found in a car in the parking lot of a mall in Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Victim Identified, Natural Death Suspected

According to Delhi police, "The victim has been identified as Narendra, a resident of Illahabas, Noida. The cause of death appears to be natural. CCTV footage shows that he was sitting inside the car and likely suffered a heart attack".

More details are awaited (ANI)