A 25-year-old man, Syed Muzammil Hashmi, died in Hyderabad, Telangana 5 days after he was attacked with iron rods while trying to save his brother following a dispute on February 17. Police said he was severely beaten by a group in Mailardevpally.
A 25-year-old man died on Sunday, five days after he was brutally attacked with iron rods and sticks in Hyderabad, Telangana. Police said he was assaulted when he went to help his brother following a dispute in the Mailardevpally area.
The deceased has been identified as Syed Muzammil Hashmi. He had been undergoing treatment in hospital since the attack and was in critical condition until his death.
Dispute began over email account issue
According to police, the trouble started on February 17. A man allegedly called another person to his house to 'discuss an issue about using an email account', as reported by NDTV. During the meeting, those who arrived were reportedly beaten by a group of people. They managed to escape and informed others about the assault.
Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.
After learning about the incident, Muzammil, along with his friends, went to the same house to question those involved in the earlier attack on his brother.
Brutal assault with rods and sticks
Investigators said Muzammil was then attacked by a group of men, some of whom are alleged to be local leaders. He was beaten with iron rods and sticks, which caused severe injuries. Police also said that the attackers damaged the vehicles used by Muzammil and his friends.
Muzammil and two others were rushed to hospital. While the other injured persons survived, Muzammil remained critical and later died during treatment on Sunday.
Case upgraded to murder
Following his death, police upgraded the case from attempt to murder to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is in progress.
Mailardevpally Inspector B Satyanarayana said police teams are working to identify all those involved in the assault and arrest them. Further updates are expected as the probe continues.
Video sparks strong reactions online
As the video of the attack circulated on social media, it triggered strong public reactions. Many users expressed shock and demanded strict action against the attackers. Some posts mourned Muzammil’s death and praised him for trying to protect his brother.
However, several comments also attempted to give the incident a communal angle, leading to heated arguments online. Police have not confirmed any communal motive and have urged the public to avoid spreading rumours or hateful messages.
Officials stressed that the focus remains on identifying the attackers and ensuring legal action based on evidence.
