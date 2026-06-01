Industrialist Harsh Goenka has reignited debate on civic sense and public behaviour after sharing an incident from a Swiss hotel that displayed a list of special instructions exclusively for Indian guests.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has reignited debate on civic sense and public behaviour after sharing an incident from a Swiss hotel that displayed a list of special instructions exclusively for Indian guests. His remarks come at a time when social media is flooded with viral videos showing Indians performing garba at airports, restaurants, aircraft cabins and other public spaces, both in India and overseas.

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In a post on X, Goenka revealed that he was "appalled" after spotting a notice directed specifically at Indian visitors at Hotel Arc-en-ciel in Gstaad, Switzerland. The instructions urged guests not to take food away from the breakfast buffet, use only the cutlery provided, and maintain silence in hallways and on balconies. The hotel also clarified that buffet items were meant only for breakfast and that separate lunch bags were available for purchase.

Using the incident to highlight a larger concern about public conduct, Goenka pointed to a growing trend of behaviour that has repeatedly drawn attention online.

"Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds. Even in Davos, an Indian businessman blasted Punjabi music in a club so the whole town could hear it, calling it “soft power” to everyone's annoyance," he added.

The industrialist went on to draw a comparison between India's image abroad and Japan's globally admired culture of discipline and courtesy.

“Japan earned global admiration through their courtesy and civic sense. If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for its excellence, consideration and respect for others. Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded.”

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Goenka's post quickly ignited discussions online, with users divided over whether the criticism reflected a genuine problem or unfairly painted an entire nation with the same brush.

One user argued, "Civic sense matters, but it's always about individuals, not an entire country. Generalising never helps the conversation."

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Another commented, “So distressing to hear more and more reports coming in about careless and callous behaviour from Indians. We are becoming the most despised tourists that erases our enormous progress and negates our spending ability.”

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Some users called for a nationwide awareness drive to address the issue. "Gov needs to pull in all the influencers from all segments and do a civic sense campaign for a full one year and maybe more – IG, FB, WhatsApp messages, news channels, railway stations, airports – every eye and brain should be captured," a commenter suggested.