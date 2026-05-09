Mulki and surrounding areas, including Haleangady, Kinnigoli, Kateel and other parts of Mulki taluk, received moderate rainfall since Friday evening. Continuous heavy rain over the past two days has caused disruption in rural areas, exposing poor drainage systems and leading to severe waterlogging in several locations. Residents have reported difficulties as roads have turned into temporary waterlogged stretches.

In Kilpady and Athikaribettu gram panchayat limits of Mulki taluk, several rural roads have been flooded due to the absence of a proper drainage system. In many places, stagnant rainwater has accumulated on the roads, creating artificial pools and disrupting normal movement for residents.

The road stretch from the Kubevoor railway overbridge on the Mulki-Moodubidire state highway up to the Shimanthur temple road is in poor condition due to inadequate drainage facilities.

Locals said this stretch experiences artificial flooding every monsoon season, causing repeated inconvenience. Despite recurring issues, a permanent solution has not yet been implemented, leading to frustration among residents.