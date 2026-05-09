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Karnataka: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging and Traffic Disruption in Coastal Areas Due to Poor Drainage Systems
Heavy rainfall in coastal Karnataka has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruption in several areas due to poor drainage systems. Roads in multiple regions have been submerged, leading to inconvenience for commuters.
Moderate Rain Lashes Mulki, Roads Flooded Due To Poor Drainage
Mulki and surrounding areas, including Haleangady, Kinnigoli, Kateel and other parts of Mulki taluk, received moderate rainfall since Friday evening. Continuous heavy rain over the past two days has caused disruption in rural areas, exposing poor drainage systems and leading to severe waterlogging in several locations. Residents have reported difficulties as roads have turned into temporary waterlogged stretches.
In Kilpady and Athikaribettu gram panchayat limits of Mulki taluk, several rural roads have been flooded due to the absence of a proper drainage system. In many places, stagnant rainwater has accumulated on the roads, creating artificial pools and disrupting normal movement for residents.
The road stretch from the Kubevoor railway overbridge on the Mulki-Moodubidire state highway up to the Shimanthur temple road is in poor condition due to inadequate drainage facilities.
Locals said this stretch experiences artificial flooding every monsoon season, causing repeated inconvenience. Despite recurring issues, a permanent solution has not yet been implemented, leading to frustration among residents.
Mulki-Moodubidire Highway Faces Recurring Flooding
The road stretch from the Kubevoor railway overbridge on the Mulki-Moodubidire state highway up to the Shimanthur temple road is in poor condition due to inadequate drainage facilities.
Locals said this stretch experiences artificial flooding every monsoon season, causing repeated inconvenience. Despite recurring issues, a permanent solution has not yet been implemented, leading to frustration among residents.
Locals Demand Urgent Action As Roads Turn Slushy After First Rains
Residents have expressed serious concern over the condition of the roads after the first spell of rain in the region.
Local resident Sugandhi Poojary said there is no one to address or listen to the problems faced by people in the area. She added that the road has become muddy, making traffic movement difficult, and questioned how the situation would be managed during the rest of the monsoon season.
She has urged the panchayat administration to take immediate action and construct a proper drainage system along the road to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent further inconvenience to residents.
Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds Lash Sullia And Bantwal, Power Supply Disrupted
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds lashed several rural parts of Dakshina Kannada district, bringing relief from the prevailing scorching heat.
Sullia witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms for about an hour, while strong winds and rain affected multiple areas in Bantwal taluk.
The sudden thunderstorm activity led to disruptions in power supply in several areas. Electric lines were affected due to strong winds and lightning, causing temporary outages in parts of Sullia and Bantwal taluks.
Authorities are expected to carry out restoration work to normalise the supply.
Short But Intense Rainfall Recorded In Puttur
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong winds and rain were reported across both urban and rural parts of Puttur on Friday evening. The rain began around 6 pm and continued for nearly an hour, bringing a brief spell of heavy showers to the region.
The sudden change in weather conditions led to a short but intense period of rainfall, with thunder and lightning observed during the spell. The showers provided temporary relief from the heat before easing after about an hour.
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