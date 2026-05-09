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Tamil Nadu LATEST Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely in Chennai, Coimbatore and Delta Districts
Tamil Nadu may experience mixed weather conditions with heat, humidity, rain and thunderstorms across Chennai, Coimbatore, Mayiladuthurai, Peravurani and nearby districts as unstable weather patterns continue statewide.
Chennai Braces for Humid Weather and Rain
Chennai is expected to witness hot and humid conditions with chances of brief rain spells through the day. Overcast skies may provide temporary relief from rising temperatures. Residents have been advised to stay hydrated amid fluctuating weather conditions.
Thunderstorm Activity Likely in Coimbatore
Dark clouds gathered over Coimbatore as forecasts predicted rain and thunderstorms in parts of the city. Sudden weather changes may lead to cooler evenings after warm daytime conditions. Commuters could face slow traffic movement during brief showers.
Delta Districts Prepare for Unstable Weather
Mayiladuthurai and nearby delta regions are likely to receive intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Humid conditions may continue despite scattered rainfall activity. Farmers and residents are closely monitoring changing weather patterns across the region.
Peravurani May See Rain and Gusty Winds
Peravurani is expected to experience cloudy skies, light rain and occasional thunderstorm activity in the coming days. Temperatures may remain high despite rainfall predictions. Weather fluctuations could impact outdoor activities and local travel plans.
Mixed Weather Continues Across Tamil Nadu
Several districts across Tamil Nadu are likely to witness a combination of heat, humidity and scattered rain showers. Moist winds and thunderstorm activity are influencing weather conditions in southern and western regions. Authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather situation closely.
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