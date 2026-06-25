- Home
- Karnataka News
- "Don't Leave Me Alone...": Bengaluru Mahalingapura Haunted Bungalow Mystery Story Terrifies Visitors
"Don't Leave Me Alone...": Bengaluru Mahalingapura Haunted Bungalow Mystery Story Terrifies Visitors
A haunted bungalow in Bengaluru’s Mahalingapur has sparked mystery after visitors reported strange voices and eerie sightings. A man named Santosh allegedly heard a woman crying “Don’t leave me alone” before seeing a charred figure.
A Mysterious Bungalow And An Old Man’s Warning
Businessman Girish takes on the responsibility of cleaning his relatives’ empty bungalow. However, an old man sitting outside the house warns him, saying, “Do not go inside that bungalow, get out of there immediately.”
As it is already late at night, Girish and his friends decide to stay inside the bungalow. Around 2 am, a German Shepherd dog stares at the upstairs window and begins barking continuously.
Soon after, everyone is shocked to see that a closed window suddenly opens on its own.
"Don't Leave Me Alone..."
A man named Santosh, who went upstairs out of curiosity, has a strange experience there.
While inside the room, he suddenly hears a woman’s voice saying, “Don’t leave me alone,” in a tearful tone.
Within moments, a woman’s figure with a charred face appears, leaving Santosh terrified.
A Mystery That Remains Unanswered
A subsequent investigation revealed that a young woman suffering from mental illness was abandoned by her family after they went abroad around 40 years ago.
It is said that she waited for years for her family to return and eventually died by suicide after setting herself on fire in the upstairs room.
Is the spirit of that young woman still wandering in the bungalow, or is it only an illusion born of fear? The answer to this question remains unknown to this day.
The story of this haunted bungalow continues to remain a mystery among the people of Mahalingapura even today.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.