Businessman Girish takes on the responsibility of cleaning his relatives’ empty bungalow. However, an old man sitting outside the house warns him, saying, “Do not go inside that bungalow, get out of there immediately.”

As it is already late at night, Girish and his friends decide to stay inside the bungalow. Around 2 am, a German Shepherd dog stares at the upstairs window and begins barking continuously.

Soon after, everyone is shocked to see that a closed window suddenly opens on its own.