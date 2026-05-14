Yettinahalli village in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka, has gained a new identity through flower farming. The key figure behind this transformation is progressive farmer Sri Ramanjunaiah.

By shifting from traditional vegetable cultivation to tuberose (Sugandharaja) farming, he has not only changed his own livelihood but also improved the economic condition of the village.

His initiative has encouraged other farmers in the region to explore flower cultivation as a more profitable alternative.