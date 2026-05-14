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Karnataka Floriculture Success: Tumakuru Farmer Transforms Yettinahalli Village Through Tuberose Cultivation
A progressive farmer in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district transformed Yettinahalli village through tuberose cultivation. Shifting from vegetables to floriculture, he achieved higher income, improved rural livelihoods, and inspired nearby farmers.
Sugandharaja Cultivation Transforms Yettinahalli Into a Flower Farming Hub
Yettinahalli village in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district, Karnataka, has gained a new identity through flower farming. The key figure behind this transformation is progressive farmer Sri Ramanjunaiah.
By shifting from traditional vegetable cultivation to tuberose (Sugandharaja) farming, he has not only changed his own livelihood but also improved the economic condition of the village.
His initiative has encouraged other farmers in the region to explore flower cultivation as a more profitable alternative.
Shift From Vegetable Farming To Floriculture
Initially, Ramanjunaiah cultivated various vegetable crops, including tomatoes. However, fluctuating market prices and uncertain income posed significant challenges for him.
In search of a more stable and profitable alternative, he decided to explore floriculture. He then shifted his focus to tuberose (Sugandharaja) cultivation, which marked a turning point in his farming journey and improved his livelihood prospects.
Success Through Arka Prajwal Variety
The adoption of a superior variety called ‘Arka Prajwal’, developed by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, has been a major factor in his success. This variety produces large and attractive flowers and offers around 20 per cent higher yield compared to local varieties. It is highly suitable for garland making and ornamental purposes.
Scientific Training And Improved Farming Methods
Ramanjunaiah learned scientific methods of tuberose cultivation by attending a training programme organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Tumakuru. He received quality bulbs under the Front Line Demonstration (FLD) scheme and adopted improved practices such as proper spacing, organic nutrient management, adequate irrigation, and effective pest and disease control.
Increased Yield And Income Growth
Ramanjunaiah cultivated tuberose on just 2 acres of land and achieved a yield of 11.74 tonnes of single flowers within a year. Through this, he earned an income of around ₹5.85 lakh, which is significantly higher than his earlier earnings from vegetable farming.
In addition, he has started bulb production, creating an additional source of income by producing 18 to 20 tonnes of bulbs and bulblets per hectare. These bulbs can be reused or sold to other farmers, further enhancing profitability.
Year-Round Income And Expanding Market
The tuberose crop flowers throughout the year, enabling continuous income for farmers. Flowers from Yettinahalli are now being sold in several major markets, including Pavagada, Tumakuru, Bengaluru and Chennai. Traders purchase in large quantities due to increased demand during festivals and weddings.
Moreover, the collective marketing system has been strengthened with the cooperation of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which has helped farmers secure better prices. Dependence on middlemen has reduced, ensuring that more direct benefits reach the farmers.
Significant Improvement In Rural Livelihoods
As a result of tuberose cultivation, the economic condition of Yettinahalli village has improved significantly. Many farmers have seen their incomes increase substantially. In addition, flower cultivation has created local employment opportunities.
Women, in particular, are actively involved in harvesting, sorting and grading, which has contributed to their economic empowerment. The village now generates an overall income of more than ₹30 lakh per year, benefiting around 15 farming families.
Growing Adoption Of Tuberose Cultivation
Inspired by Ramanjunaiah’s success, farmers in the surrounding areas have also started shifting from tomato and other vegetable crops to tuberose cultivation.
Currently, tuberose is grown on about 15 hectares in Yettinahalli and nearby regions, and it is emerging as a sustainable and profitable farming model.
A Story Of Holistic Rural Development
Sri Ramanjunaiah’s determination, innovative spirit and application of scientific methods form the pillars of his success. Yettinahalli stands as a living example of how sustainable development is possible in rural areas when technology, training and institutional support come together.
This story clearly demonstrates how a village can become economically stronger and improve the standard of living of the community through tuberose cultivation.
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