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Karnataka Farmer Grows World’s Costliest Miyazaki Mango, Sells at Just ₹3,000 Per Kg
A farmer in Karnataka’s Koppal district has successfully grown the world’s costliest Miyazaki mango on his farm but is facing market challenges.Despite earlier valuations of ₹2.5 lakh per kg,the mangoes are currently being sold at just ₹3,000 per kg.
World’s Most Expensive Mango Sees Price Crash In Karnataka
The Japanese-origin Miyazaki mango, known as the world’s most expensive mango, has been successfully cultivated by a farmer in Koppal, Karnataka, resulting in a bumper harvest this season. However, the premium fruit is now facing a significant pricing challenge.
Despite earlier reports valuing Miyazaki mangoes at around ₹2.50 lakh per kg, they were sold for just ₹3,000 per kg at the Koppal mango fair. The sharp price drop has surprised both farmers and buyers alike, raising concerns over market demand and pricing sustainability for the rare variety.
Farmer Grows Miyazaki Mango On 2 Acres, Faces Low Market Price
Farmer Nagappa, inspired by the Miyazaki mangoes exhibited at the Koppal Horticulture Department Fruit Fair three years ago, has successfully cultivated the rare variety on his 2 acres of land in Kal Tavaragera village of Kushtagi taluk.
However, the Miyazaki mangoes grown by Nagappa are currently not fetching a good price in the market. The mangoes, which were once valued at around ₹2.50 lakh per kg, are now being sold for just ₹3,000 per kg.
Expressing concern over the steep price drop, farmer Nagappa has appealed to the authorities to ensure better pricing support for Miyazaki mango growers.
Farmer Invests In Miyazaki Saplings From Delhi
Three years ago, Nagappa Baganal brought 200 Miyazaki mango saplings from Delhi by train. He purchased each sapling at ₹1,300. After planting, 20 saplings did not survive.
However, the remaining 180 Miyazaki mango plants have grown well, and this year some of them have yielded better-than-expected produce.
Market Challenges For Miyazaki Mango
The biggest challenge for Miyazaki mango, which is cultivated like other mango varieties without any special treatment, is finding a stable market. As the crop has been produced on a limited scale this year, there is no established local market for it.
Therefore, it needs to be sold in international markets. However, exporting the produce also presents its own set of challenges, making market access a major concern for growers.
What Is Miyazaki Mango?
It is called Miyazaki mango because it is predominantly grown in Miyazaki city in the Kyushu region of Japan. This variety is usually cultivated in and around Japan and is known as one of the most expensive mangoes in the world, with prices ranging from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh per kg.
Farmer Nagappa Baganal said that he cultivated this expensive variety with great difficulty. He added that the harvest has been better than expected, but the biggest challenge now is marketing and selling the produce.
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