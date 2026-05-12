The Japanese-origin Miyazaki mango, known as the world’s most expensive mango, has been successfully cultivated by a farmer in Koppal, Karnataka, resulting in a bumper harvest this season. However, the premium fruit is now facing a significant pricing challenge.

Despite earlier reports valuing Miyazaki mangoes at around ₹2.50 lakh per kg, they were sold for just ₹3,000 per kg at the Koppal mango fair. The sharp price drop has surprised both farmers and buyers alike, raising concerns over market demand and pricing sustainability for the rare variety.