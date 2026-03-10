A viral video circulating online claims to show an Iranian naval vessel exploding in the Persian Gulf near Iran’s southern coast. Some posts say the ship belonged to the IRGC Navy and was struck during military action. However, others argue the footage may show an explosion at a refinery near Kangan.

A video widely being shared on social media claims to show an Iranian naval vessel exploding off the southern coast of Iran in the Persian Gulf. The footage, which surfaced on March 9, has triggered intense debate online, with different claims emerging about what actually happened. Some posts say the blast involved a ship belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN). Others suggest the footage may instead show an explosion at a refinery on land.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

So far, the incident has not been officially confirmed by Iranian authorities or independent international sources.

Also Read: Doctor Held In Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada After PG Medico's Suicide; Police Suspect Relationship Dispute

Claims of strike on Iranian naval vessel

Several social media accounts claim the video shows a vessel operated by the IRGC Navy being hit and exploding at sea. According to these posts, the ship may have been a Shahid Soleimani-class missile corvette. These vessels are known for carrying missiles and are designed for fast attack operations.

Some users also claimed the strike may have been carried out by the United States during a reported operation in the region. One account described the area as an active combat zone and said Iran had suffered several naval losses in recent days. However, these claims are yet to be verified.

The short video appears to show a vessel moving before a sudden explosion turns it into a large fireball.

Confusion over the exact location

The location of the incident has become another major point of confusion. Some posts say the explosion happened off the coast of Kangan, a city in southern Iran. Others claim it took place near Bandar Lengeh, a port city in Hormozgan Province on the Persian Gulf.

Bandar Lengeh is located near the Strait of Hormuz and has historically been an important maritime trading centre. The city was once known for pearl diving and trade and today remains a key port.

Scroll to load tweet…

One social media user pointed out that Kangan and Bandar Kong, another place mentioned in the video text, are at least 200 kilometres apart. This raised questions about whether the footage is being linked to the wrong location.

Some online users believe the video may not show a naval attack at all.

Also Read: 1951 CIA Report On Parasite-Cancer Similarities Sparks Debate Decades Later

Strong reactions across social media

The video has drawn thousands of comments online, reflecting sharp political views and speculation. Some users suggested the blast could trigger retaliation by Iran, while others said it showed rising tensions in the Persian Gulf. A few posts even claimed the incident could affect global oil markets and increase price volatility if maritime security in the region worsens.

Others simply asked whether the ship seen in the video was a drone carrier or another type of Iranian naval vessel. Despite the strong reactions, there is currently no official confirmation that a naval vessel was destroyed.

As of now, neither Iranian officials nor international military sources have confirmed the destruction of an IRGC naval ship in the area.

The Persian Gulf is one of the world’s most sensitive waterways. The nearby Strait of Hormuz is a key route for global oil shipments, making any reported military activity in the region closely watched.