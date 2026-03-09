A late-night crash on Jayamahal Main Road in RT Nagar, Bengaluru turned dramatic when a gearless scooter burst into flames after being struck by a speeding MUV and dragged along the road for more than 100 metres on Saturday night.

The rider, Roopa from Sanjaynagar, escaped with minor injuries but was rushed to hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which showed the MUV hitting the scooter, and it gets trapped beneath the vehicle’s front-left wheel.

The driver continued moving forward, dragging the crushed scooter for nearly 100 metres along the busy stretch.

During the drag, petrol began leaking from the scooter’s damaged fuel tank. Moments later, the vehicle suddenly caught fire, sending flames erupting on the road.

RT Nagar traffic police said they are now searching for the driver of the MUV, who fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and trace the driver responsible for the hit-and-run incident.