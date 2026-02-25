- Home
Bengaluru is expected to witness patchy and occasional light rain. Humidity may remain around 52% with winds at 17.3 km/h. Mist is likely during early morning hours, while the maximum and minimum temperatures may hover around 32°C and 19°C.
Light Rainfall And Humidity Levels In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is expected to experience patchy and occasional light rain in nearby areas today.
The humidity level is likely to be around 52%, which may make the weather feel slightly moist during the day. Winds are expected to blow at a speed of approximately 17.3 km/h.
The overall air quality is expected to remain in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) likely ranging between 60 and 92.
Next 24 Hours Weather Forecast In Bengaluru
During the next 24 hours, the sky is expected to remain mainly clear but may gradually turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening. Mist formation is very likely during the early morning hours in some localities.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32°C, while the minimum temperature may be close to 19°C, indicating warm daytime conditions and relatively cooler nights.
Bengaluru Weather Outlook For Next 48 Hours
The weather pattern over the next 48 hours is expected to remain largely similar.
The sky will mostly stay clear during the morning hours but may become partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Mist is likely during early mornings in certain areas.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain near 32°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay around 19°C.
Air Quality And General Weather Conditions
The overall air quality in Bengaluru is expected to stay within the moderate pollution range. Residents are advised to take basic precautions if they are sensitive to air pollution.
While rainfall activity is expected to be patchy and light, humidity and mist may affect visibility during early morning travel hours.
