Police said 19-year-old Simran Mane was riding a scooter when a speeding car rammed her vehicle from behind. She fell on the road and suffered injuries.

The car driver allegedly did not stop. The vehicle went out of control, hit pedestrian Bhagyashree Kathiwan (61) and then crashed into an electric pole and a distribution panel (DP) box.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

The car driver, whose alleged reckless driving led to the death of a 61-year-old woman on Saturday evening, has been charged with non-bailable culpable homicide not amounting to murder.



The accident took place around 6pm on the road connecting Radhemangal Hall to Swaroop Nagar

It was only after hitting the pole that the car eventually stopped and the driver came out.