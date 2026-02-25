- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Likely, Patchy Rain Possible In Some Districts
Karnataka Weather Alert Today: Dry Weather Likely, Patchy Rain Possible In Some Districts
Weather alert for Karnataka today shows mostly dry conditions across the state. Davangere and Bidar recorded 17°C minimum temperature. Patchy light rain or thundershowers are possible in a few districts, while some are expected to remain largely dry.
Davangere And Bidar Record Lowest Temperature
Davangere and Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 17.0°C in the plains of Karnataka.
The weather remained relatively cool during the early morning hours.
Overall, dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across most districts of the state. Residents are advised to prepare for temperature variations between day and night.
Rainfall Chances In Selected Districts Of Karnataka
Light rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places over Yadgir and Raichur districts. However, dry weather is expected to dominate the coastal regions of Karnataka.
The weather department has not issued any major rainfall warnings, but isolated precipitation may occur locally during the forecast period.
Weather Outlook For North Interior Karnataka
Dry weather is likely to continue over districts of Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi (Kalburgi) and Vijayapura in North Interior Karnataka.
The region is expected to experience stable atmospheric conditions, with no significant rainfall activity predicted over most areas.
South Interior And Other Districts Weather Forecast
Light rain or thundershowers may occur at one or two places over Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru districts. Meanwhile, dry weather is expected to prevail over Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara districts in South Interior Karnataka.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.