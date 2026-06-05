A viral video shared by Karnataka Portfolio has reignited concerns over Bengaluru's pothole-ridden roads. Citizens questioned infrastructure spending and road maintenance as social media users expressed frustration over worsening road conditions across the city.

Bengaluru's deteriorating road conditions have once again come under sharp public scrutiny after a video shared on X by Karnataka Portfolio highlighted the city's worsening pothole crisis. The post sparked widespread discussion online, with many users expressing frustration over what they described as neglected urban infrastructure in India's Silicon City.

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According to the viral post, major roads used daily by thousands of motorists, office-goers and residents have deteriorated to such an extent that they now resemble "off-road tracks" rather than city roads. Deep potholes, damaged asphalt and loose gravel have made commuting increasingly unsafe and stressful across several parts of Bengaluru. The situation reportedly becomes even more dangerous during rainfall, when potholes fill with water and become hidden hazards, increasing the risk of accidents and vehicle damage.

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Public Questions Tax Usage And Infrastructure Quality

The post further highlighted public anger over the perceived mismatch between heavy taxation and poor civic infrastructure. Citizens pointed out that despite paying multiple taxes, including income tax, road tax, fuel tax and, basic road safety and infrastructure remain inadequate.

Many questioned how public funds are being utilised, particularly when essential infrastructure such as roads appears neglected in a globally recognised city like Bengaluru. The post also stressed that safe and well-maintained roads are not a luxury but a basic requirement for taxpayers, urging civic authorities and the BBMP to address the issue on priority.

Social Media Reactions Highlight Frustration

The post triggered strong reactions on social media, with users blaming governance priorities and policy decisions for the deteriorating condition of Bengaluru's roads.

One user commented: "Just putting bitumen on the road won't work; it will wash away after one good rain. Roads need proper storm-water drains alongside them, and that requires money. When a state is broke and freebies take priority, roads end up last on the list. Wear a mask—or prepare for asthma."

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A second user commented: "More freebies! More free money! More free bus rides! More reservation! Who needs good roads and infra if free stuff is provided."

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Civic Concerns Grow Over Urban Infrastructure

The incident has once again brought Bengaluru's infrastructure challenges into focus, with growing calls for sustainable road development, improved drainage systems and greater accountability in urban planning. As traffic congestion and pothole-related risks continue to rise, citizens are demanding urgent corrective action to improve road safety and infrastructure across the city.