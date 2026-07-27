Ayesha P has been appointed as the District Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress Committee with immediate effect. The appointment was approved by the party leadership and has been welcomed by Congress leaders and workers across the district.

Ayesha P has been appointed as the District Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada District Youth Congress Committee with immediate effect. A health inspector by profession and a writer, Ayesha has been entrusted with the key organisational responsibility in recognition of her active involvement in social, literary and public activities. Her appointment has been welcomed by Congress leaders and party workers across the district.

Ayesha is also the wife of journalist and television anchor Shamsheer Budoli. The party appointed her to the post in recognition of her contributions and active participation in various social and literary initiatives.

Appointment Approved by Party Leadership

The appointment order was issued by Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) President Manjunath H.S.

According to the order, the appointment was made following the directive of All India Youth Congress President.

Leadership Gives Approval

The appointment also received the approval of Nigam Bhandari, General Secretary of the All India Youth Congress Committee and Karnataka in-charge for the party.

Leaders Congratulate Ayesha

Following the announcement, Congress leaders and party workers across Dakshina Kannada congratulated Ayesha on her appointment and wished her success in her new organisational role within the Youth Congress.