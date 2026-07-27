India is home to the world's longest railway platform, located at Hubballi Junction in Karnataka, which spans an incredible 1,507 meters. Officially recognized by Guinness World Records in 2023, this architectural feat was part of a railway yard renovation to improve operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Imagine getting off a train and seeing that the platform is more than 1.5 kilometres long. Even if you walk for a few minutes, you won't get to the other end. At one train station in southern India, passengers are met with just that, despite the fact that it may seem ridiculous. This architectural achievement, officially certified by Guinness World Records, has grown to be one of the nation's most intriguing railway sights. Where is it, then? Let's investigate.

The longest railway platform in the world, spanning 1,507 meters (4,944 feet), is located at the Hubballi Junction railway station in Karnataka. In 2023, the platform won a spot in the Guinness World Records, surpassing the previous record holder, Gorakhpur Junction in Uttar Pradesh. The platform was unveiled in March 2023 as a component of a railway yard renovation project with the goals of enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and operational effectiveness.

How Long Is It?

The scope of Hubballi's record-holding platform is beyond the scope of numbers alone. From end to end, it is longer than 1.5 km. It might take a few minutes to walk from one side to the other. It can hold some of the longest passenger trains in India.

Why Such A Long Station?

The platform wasn't created just to break a world record. At one of the busiest railway stations in Karnataka, it fulfils a crucial operational function. It can accommodate longer trains more efficiently. It allows smoother boarding and deboarding of passengers. It helps reduce congestion and operational bottlenecks. It improves passenger movement during peak travel periods. The project reflects Indian Railways' broader efforts to modernise infrastructure while preparing for growing passenger demand.

Nearby Attractions

Unkal Lake, Nrupatunga Betta, and the ancient Chandramouleshwara Temple are just a few of the neighbouring attractions worth seeing if you are travelling through Hubballi.

The city's marketplaces, which are well-known for its North Karnataka food and traditional textiles, are another option for tourists. Hubballi is a handy starting point for travelling to nearby Dharwad and other locations in northern Karnataka.