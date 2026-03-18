Kalaburagi Economy Hit: Per Capita Income Drops, District Ranks Last in Karnataka
Kalaburagi’s per capita income fell for the first time, ranking last in Karnataka. Crop failures, lack of industries, job migration, and stalled projects have worsened the district’s economic crisis.
Per capita income negative for the first time
State average per capita income recorded at Rs. 3,86,156
Drought of industries: A blow to income
People say the lack of big industries is killing economic activity in the district. Good education and health are needed for income to grow, but no real progress is happening in this 'hot city'. The question is, how can income increase on its own?
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Kalaburagi Last: Could these be the reasons?
Industrialists never boarded the 'metal bird'!
A drought of political will for industrialization!
Around per capita income
Bengaluru Rural tops the list with a per capita income of Rs. 8,55,960—six times more than Kalaburagi. Dakshina Kannada (Rs. 6,26,279) and Udupi (Rs. 6,00,683) are also far ahead. Other Kalyana Karnataka districts like Yadagiri (Rs. 1,64,388) and Raichur (Rs. 1,78,888) are also at the bottom. Ballari, however, is at the 11th spot with Rs. 3,24,111.
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