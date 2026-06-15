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Jamakhandi ASI Bhimashi Madhurakhandi Dies of Heart Attack While Investigating a Case
Jamakhandi ASI Bhimashi Madhurakhandi died after suffering a heart attack while travelling in connection with a case investigation. The 59-year-old officer, who was due to retire next month, passed away during a visit to Pandharpur.
Bagalkot ASI Dies of Heart Attack While on Duty
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhimashi Madhurkhandi, attached to the City Police Station, passed away on Sunday after reportedly suffering a heart attack while on duty. He was 59 years old.
Madhurkhandi's sudden demise has come as a shock to his colleagues and well-wishers. He had been serving in the police department for several years and was known for his dedication to duty.
Further details regarding the incident and funeral arrangements are awaited.
Officer Was Set to Retire This Month
According to reports, Madhurkhandi had travelled to Pandharpur in neighbouring Maharashtra in connection with the investigation of a case. He is said to have suffered a massive heart attack while on his way for darshan of the presiding deity.
A native of Hunnur village near Madarkhandi, Madhurkhandi is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. His sudden demise has left his family members, colleagues, and well-wishers deeply saddened.
Madhurkhandi was due to retire from service on July 31 this year. Known for his dedication and commitment to duty, he had served in the police department for several years and earned the respect of both his colleagues and the public.
Funeral To Be Held in Hunnur
The sudden demise of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhimashi Madhurkhandi has left police personnel, friends, and residents across the region deeply saddened. Known for his dedication to public service and commitment to duty, Madhurkhandi was widely respected by both his colleagues and the community.
Messages of condolence have been pouring in from fellow officers, well-wishers, and friends following the news of his untimely death.
Family members said that the last rites of the deceased will be conducted at the cemetery in his native village of Hunnur on Monday at 1 pm.
Meanwhile, officials from the City Police Station have rushed to Pandharpur and are coordinating the necessary arrangements following his death.
Town Mourns the Untimely Demise of ASI
A pall of gloom has descended over Jamkhandi town following the untimely demise of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhimashi Madhurkhandi. Residents, police personnel, public representatives, and well-wishers are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their final respects to the veteran officer, whose death has deeply saddened the community.
A funeral procession will be taken out through the main roads of Jamkhandi town on Monday. Arrangements have also been made at the Jamkhandi Rural Police Station for members of the public and police personnel to pay their final respects.
Following the final darshan, the last rites will be performed at the cemetery in his native village, Hunnur.
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