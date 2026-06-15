Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bhimashi Madhurkhandi, attached to the City Police Station, passed away on Sunday after reportedly suffering a heart attack while on duty. He was 59 years old.

Madhurkhandi's sudden demise has come as a shock to his colleagues and well-wishers. He had been serving in the police department for several years and was known for his dedication to duty.

Further details regarding the incident and funeral arrangements are awaited.