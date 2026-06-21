D-Mart's Rs 106 Crore Bengaluru Property Deal Signals Big Expansion Plans
Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of D-Mart, has purchased multiple floors of a commercial building in Bengaluru's Panathur for Rs 106.2 crore. The deal covers around 1.70 lakh sq ft in one of East Bengaluru's fastest-growing business hubs.
D-Mart's massive Bengaluru investment
D-Mart picks Panathur
The massive deal
What D-Mart owns in the building
Here's a breakdown of what D-Mart now owns in the building:
- The purchase includes the ground, first, second, and third floors, along with the terrace and a basement.
- Documents show the ground floor is 2,363 sq m, the first and second floors are 3,051 sq m each, and the third floor is a spacious 3,112 sq m.
- The basement, meant for parking, is a large 4,128 sq m.
Registration of property
D-Mart market foothold
D-Mart's investments
It's not just Bengaluru; D-Mart's founder, Radhakishan Damani, and his companies are making big investments everywhere. Recently, his company 'Derive Trading and Resorts' made news for renting out a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹27.5 lakh a month. Also, in December 2025, D-Mart leased 66,250 sq ft of warehouse space from Adani Logistics in Raigad for 28 years, a deal where the total rent is over ₹100 crore.
Overall, experts believe this ₹106 crore investment in Bengaluru's Panathur is a clear sign of D-Mart's preparation to expand its retail network even further.
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