It's not just Bengaluru; D-Mart's founder, Radhakishan Damani, and his companies are making big investments everywhere. Recently, his company 'Derive Trading and Resorts' made news for renting out a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹27.5 lakh a month. Also, in December 2025, D-Mart leased 66,250 sq ft of warehouse space from Adani Logistics in Raigad for 28 years, a deal where the total rent is over ₹100 crore.

Overall, experts believe this ₹106 crore investment in Bengaluru's Panathur is a clear sign of D-Mart's preparation to expand its retail network even further.