Karnataka is facing a worsening water crisis as over 5,800 lakes have dried up due to poor rainfall. Official data shows drinking water shortages in hundreds of Gram Panchayats, while declining lake levels are affecting groundwater, agriculture and livestock.

Karnataka is facing a growing water crisis as poor rainfall has led to a sharp decline in water levels across thousands of lakes across the state. While falling storage levels in major reservoirs have already raised concerns, the drying up of lakes, which are a vital source of irrigation, groundwater recharge and drinking water, has further intensified the challenge.

According to the latest data from the Minor Irrigation Department and Zilla Panchayats, nearly 6,000 lakes have already dried up completely, raising concerns about water availability in the coming months if rainfall remains inadequate.

More Than 5,800 Lakes Have Dried Up

According to official data, the state's Minor Irrigation Department and Zilla Panchayats together manage 36,202 lakes. Of these, 5,862 have dried up completely, leaving their beds parched.

The depletion of these water bodies is expected to affect groundwater recharge, irrigation and drinking water supply, particularly in rural areas.

Drinking Water Shortage Affects Villages

The drying up of lakes has contributed to declining groundwater levels across several regions.

As a result, 539 Gram Panchayats and 17 Urban Local Bodies are facing drinking water shortages. In several places, residents are reportedly travelling long distances to access water for their daily needs.

Agriculture Comes Under Pressure

The worsening water situation has also affected the agricultural sector.

Official figures show that 13,627 lakes have water levels below 30 per cent, while another 11,170 lakes are between 31 and 50 per cent of their storage capacity.

With water availability declining, farmers are finding it increasingly difficult to irrigate standing crops and provide adequate water for livestock, raising concerns over agricultural productivity.

Lake Storage Status Across Karnataka

Lake Details Minor Irrigation Zilla Panchayat Total Total Lakes 3,813 32,389 36,202 Completely Empty 616 5,246 5,862 Up to 30% Full 1,802 11,825 13,627 31-50% Full 791 10,379 11,170 51-99% Full 582 4,377 4,959 Completely Full 22 562 584

Only 584 Lakes Are Completely Full

The data also reveals that only 584 lakes across Karnataka are currently at full capacity, highlighting the extent of the state's water stress.

If rainfall continues to remain below normal, water availability for agriculture, livestock and domestic consumption could come under further pressure in the coming weeks. Experts have consistently stressed the importance of efficient water management, conservation measures and timely planning to reduce the impact of prolonged dry conditions.