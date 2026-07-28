A video of a Bengaluru woman filling a large pothole herself has gone viral on social media, highlighting citizen frustration with the city's poor road conditions. The act has drawn praise for her initiative while sparking renewed criticism of local authorities for failing to maintain the infrastructure, especially during the monsoon.

In a city where potholes often become as notorious as traffic jams during the monsoon, one Bengaluru woman decided she'd had enough. A video of her filling a pothole herself has now gone viral. The video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts the lady carrying two sacks of building supplies while standing next to a broken section of road. In an effort to level the surface and make it safer for passing cars, she pours another bag of building materials over the deep pothole after emptying a sack of stone chips over it.

Many Bengaluru locals have found resonance in the film, saying it captures the daily challenges of traversing pothole-filled roads, especially during the monsoon.

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Large sections of the city's roadways are frequently damaged by heavy rainfall, with potholes becoming water-filled craters that are hard for drivers to see. In addition to delaying traffic, these damaged roadways seriously endanger pedestrians and two-wheelers, and commuters often voice worries about collisions and car damage.

In a city that is already notorious for its protracted traffic jams, the problem becomes much more annoying. Even a single pothole can cause delays when drivers slow down or veer to avoid it as cars creep along clogged roadways.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic and decaying roads have become an inevitable aspect of Bengaluru life for many commuters. The woman's spontaneous repair has now provoked further criticism of local officials, with many wondering why locals are compelled to perform routine road maintenance on their own. The comments section was flooded with reactions praising the woman's initiative while also expressing disappointment over the state of the city's infrastructure.