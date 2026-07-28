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From Retired Teacher To Entrepreneur: Bihar Woman Builds ₹15 Crore Snack Brand In Bengaluru
After retiring as a school teacher, Bihar's Veena Devi moved to Bengaluru and turned her homemade Thekua recipe into Mom's Made, a ₹15 crore snack brand. The venture now fulfils over 1,000 daily orders and provides employment to around 50 women.
Retirement Inspired A New Beginning
Veena Devi is living proof that determination and passion can help a person achieve success at any stage of life. After working as a school teacher in Bihar for 15 years, she did not let retirement slow her down.
Today, she is the founder of MomsMade, a successful homemade snack brand based in Bengaluru.
A few years ago, Veena Devi moved to Bengaluru with her son, Sameer. Having spent many years in the teaching profession, she found it difficult to remain idle after retirement.
Inspired by women in her apartment complex who were selling homemade food products, she decided to start something of her own. That decision led to the launch of Apna Kitchen, which later evolved into the successful snack brand MomsMade.
Thekua Became the Turning Point
Initially, Veena Devi prepared homemade snacks such as namkeen and dal bhat. It was her son, Sameer, who suggested that she make Thekua, a traditional sweet from Bihar that is especially prepared during Chhath Puja.
The jaggery-based Thekua, lovingly prepared by Veena Devi, quickly became a favourite among residents of her apartment complex. As word spread, demand increased rapidly.
What began with just 10 to 20 orders a day soon grew to more than 100 orders, marking a major turning point in her entrepreneurial journey.
Business Growth Created Opportunities For Women
Today, the small venture started by Veena Devi and her son, Sameer, has grown into a successful snack brand called Mom's Made.
The company now fulfils more than 1,000 orders every day. According to reports, the business has an annual turnover of around ₹15 crore.
Beyond its commercial success, the venture has also created employment opportunities for around 50 women.
By providing them with livelihoods, Veena Devi has not only built a thriving business but has also contributed to the economic empowerment of women.
Preserving the Homemade Taste At Scale
Veena Devi's success is rooted in the culinary skills she inherited from her mother. While preparing Thekua for a family did not require precise measurements, maintaining the same authentic taste while producing thousands of pieces every day was a far greater challenge.
To ensure consistency, Veena developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) based on the traditional recipe passed down by her mother. This standardised process has enabled the company to preserve the homemade flavour and quality, ensuring that every Thekua offers customers the same authentic taste as one prepared in a home kitchen.
A Journey That Inspires Women Entrepreneurs
Recently, renowned tech investor Aditya Singh shared the company's success story on social media. His firm invested ₹1.5 crore in the startup, and he praised its remarkable growth, noting that the business had grown 15-fold in just one year.
What was once a traditional snack from rural Bihar has now become a recognised brand with customers across the country, expanding well beyond the Bengaluru market.
Veena Devi's entrepreneurial journey has become an inspiration for thousands of women, demonstrating that determination, traditional knowledge and perseverance can pave the way to financial independence and business success.
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