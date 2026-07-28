Veena Devi is living proof that determination and passion can help a person achieve success at any stage of life. After working as a school teacher in Bihar for 15 years, she did not let retirement slow her down.

Today, she is the founder of MomsMade, a successful homemade snack brand based in Bengaluru.

A few years ago, Veena Devi moved to Bengaluru with her son, Sameer. Having spent many years in the teaching profession, she found it difficult to remain idle after retirement.

Inspired by women in her apartment complex who were selling homemade food products, she decided to start something of her own. That decision led to the launch of Apna Kitchen, which later evolved into the successful snack brand MomsMade.