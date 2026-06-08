A tourist bus crash in Bihar's Aurangabad killed three pilgrims and injured 20 others. Separately, a massive fire broke out at a petrol pump godown in Buxar, gutting several vehicles but causing no casualties.

At least three people were killed, and 20 were injured after a tourist bus collided with a truck-trailer on Sunday night on NH-19 in Aurangabad district. According to the officials, among the injured, seven to eight passengers are in critical condition.

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The bus was travelling from Bodh Gaya to Kashi (Varanasi), carrying around 40 pilgrims and tourists from Andhra Pradesh on a trip to visit religious sites.

The collision occurred near Bhavani Hotel, located between Bhediya and Dev Mor in the Mufassil police station area, when the bus struck the truck-trailer in front. Eyewitnesses stated that the accident took place while the bus driver was attempting to overtake. The exact cause of the crash will be determined after a police investigation. Further details are awaited, as per the officials.

Major Fire Engulfs Petrol Pump Godown in Buxar

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at a petrol pump storehouse (godown) in Bihar's Buxar district on Sunday night, destroying multiple vehicles and causing financial losses estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. While no casualties or injuries were reported, official preliminary assessments revealed that the commercial establishment was operating in gross violation of mandatory safety protocols.

According to fire department officials, the distress call was received at approximately 7:40 PM, reporting a blaze originating just behind the main fueling station.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Satyadev Singh stated that the response was scaled up rapidly as the intensity of the fire became apparent. "Initially, a small quick-response vehicle was dispatched to the scene. However, given the presence of highly inflammable materials, additional backup was immediately mobilised. A total of five fire tenders were deployed to battle the inferno," Singh said.

The fire spread rapidly due to the presence of an extensive stock of industrial lubricants and an adjacent plywood godown. The combustion of these materials generated thick plumes of smoke that engulfed the area, complicating the firefighting operations.

While the main fuel dispensing units of the petrol pump were saved from catching fire, averting a catastrophic explosion in the residential vicinity, the adjoining storehouse bore the brunt of the accident. "Four vehicles parked inside the premises were completely gutted by the fire, while a few other vehicles sustained partial damage," the Fire Officer added. (ANI)