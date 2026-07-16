A Bengaluru resident has triggered discussion online after sharing a frustrating account of navigating the city's fiercely competitive rental market.

A Bengaluru resident has triggered discussion online after sharing a frustrating account of navigating the city's fiercely competitive rental market. Describing the experience as "crazy" and "exhausting," the resident revealed that two promising rental deals collapsed at the final moment for entirely different reasons, leaving them stranded without a home.

The resident, who was searching for a 2-3BHK apartment within a budget of Rs 40,000, including maintenance charges, said finding genuine listings itself had become an uphill battle.

The first setback came after nearly completing the rental formalities. According to the resident, the house owner insisted on an immediate move-in and rushed through the documentation process. However, just days before they were supposed to shift, everything fell apart.

"On a weekday, just three days before we were supposed to move in, we got a call. The owner had changed his mind because someone else was willing to pay more rent. Just like that," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

With the agreement abruptly cancelled, the resident returned to their hometown while continuing the search for another property. Soon after, a broker introduced them to another apartment that appeared suitable. But once again, the deal unravelled at the last minute.

"After making us wait for a response, we were told they wouldn't rent the apartment to us because of our religion. Apparently, the elders in their family said no," they wrote.

Clarifying that the post was not intended to ignite controversy, the resident added, "I'm not writing this to blame anyone or start a religious debate. I know owners get to choose who they rent their property to, and I know Bangalore's rental market is crazy."

The repeated disappointments, they said, had left them feeling defeated.

"I'm currently staying in a hotel just so I can go to office, and then spending my evenings house hunting after work. Honestly, what is going on with Bangalore's rental market and some of these owners?"

The post quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences and offering advice.

One user wrote, "House? I am having the same difficulty in finding a PG. The PG owners are extremely unhealthy. They do not maintain the rooms and there is little to no ventilation. I don't know if I can stay here much longer."

Another commented, "I'm sorry to hear. Try the no broker premium subscription. It worked for us and we found a house in a couple of weeks."

A third user remarked, "So sorry, my two cents, and please feel free to discard it. I think the only practical way to deal with this is to find an owner of the same religion. Honestly, you and I can't change the mindset of people; having a roof over our heads is priority no. 1."

Another person added, "It took us almost seven weeks to finalise a home and move in. Our previous area rents have risen to 55k to 65k, and it is 40k for a very small 2BHK. It was an exhausting process. Visiting homes in the morning and evening. Our advance is around 2.5 lakhs plus brokerage."