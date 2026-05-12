Even at his age, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda turned up at the Mango-Jackfruit Mela in Cubbon Park. He arrived in a wheelchair, checked out the fruits, and insisted on paying ₹300 for a jackfruit from a farmer. He also had a strong message for the government about farmer welfare.

Despite his age, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda made a special visit to the ongoing Mango and Jackfruit Mela at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Monday. He came to see the naturally grown mango and jackfruit varieties on display.

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Deve Gowda arrives in a wheelchair for the Mango-Jackfruit Mela!

Gowda, who arrived at the fair in a wheelchair, was full of enthusiasm. He went to the different mango and jackfruit stalls, carefully looking at the various types of fruits. He also spoke to the sellers to get more information about the produce and even touched the fruits to check them himself.

Gowda pays ₹300 to a farmer for a jackfruit!

At one stall, a farmer offered him a jackfruit for free. But Deve Gowda asked for the price. The farmer replied, "It's three hundred rupees, sir. But you don't have to pay, I'm giving it to you with love." However, Gowda insisted, saying, "If you don't take the money, I don't want the fruit." In the end, he paid the farmer ₹300 and then accepted the jackfruit. He also bought mangoes from a few other stalls and distributed them to the people with him.

The public was delighted to see Deve Gowda moving around the mela in his wheelchair. Farmers honoured him with a garland and a shawl. Many visitors also took the opportunity to click selfies with the former PM on their mobile phones.

'Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops'

Speaking to reporters at the event, Deve Gowda said, "I am a farmer's son. Our farmers have supported me and brought me to this level, step by step. As a farmer's son, I became an MLA, Leader of the Opposition, Minister, Chief Minister, and even Prime Minister."

He then raised a serious issue. "The fruits that our farmers grow are not getting the right price. The government must provide support. They must ensure farmers get a good price. If not, we will fight for the farmers," he warned.