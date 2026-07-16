Election officials in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada crossed a stream using a rope to reach three remote houses in Ainekidu village and complete the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter verification process.

In a remarkable display of dedication, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) carrying out the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls went to extraordinary lengths to ensure that no eligible voter was left out. In the Banur area of Ainekidu village near Subrahmanya, election officials crossed a stream using a rope to reach three isolated houses with no direct road access, ensuring that the voter verification process was completed successfully.

Officials Crossed Stream Using Rope

The three houses in Banur are located across a stream and do not have direct road connectivity. Reaching them by road requires taking a lengthy detour through Balugodu.

To overcome this challenge, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Lohith, who also serves as a teacher at Bilinelebailu Government School, and Booth Level Agent (BLA) Gunavardhana crossed the stream using the same rope system regularly used by local residents.

SIR Verification Completed Successfully

Carrying all the necessary documents and verification materials, the officials safely crossed the stream and visited all three households. They met the residents and successfully completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) verification process.

The visit was particularly important because one of the voters was unwell and unable to cross the stream to meet the officials. As a result, the verification had to be carried out at the voter's residence.

Only Means Of Access For Residents

For residents of the Banur area, the rope crossing is part of everyday life. In the absence of a permanent bridge, it remains the only means of accessing their homes.

Fortunately, the water level in the stream was relatively low due to limited rainfall, allowing the officials to cross safely after taking the necessary precautions.

BLO Oversees Nearly 800 Voters

Lohith, a teacher at Bilinelebailu Government School, is responsible for voter verification in an area comprising around 793 voters across more than 200 households.

The officials' efforts have drawn appreciation for ensuring that the electoral roll revision process reaches even the most remote households, reinforcing the Election Commission of India's commitment to inclusive and accessible voter registration.