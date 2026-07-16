Several train services in Belagavi will be partially cancelled or delayed between July 22 and 28 due to engineering work at Londa railway station yard. Passengers are advised to check revised schedules before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Belagavi between 22 and 28 July are advised to plan their journeys carefully, as the Railway Department has announced temporary changes to train services due to engineering work in the Londa railway station yard. Several passenger and express trains will be partially cancelled during this period, while others will operate with delays. Passengers have been advised to check the revised train schedules before commencing their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

Partial Cancellation Of Passenger Trains

From 24 to 27 July, Train No. 56931 Miraj–Londa Daily Passenger will be partially cancelled between Belagavi and Londa. The train will terminate at Belagavi instead of proceeding to Londa.

Similarly, from 25 to 28 July, Train No. 56932 Londa–Miraj Daily Passenger will remain partially cancelled between Londa and Belagavi. The train will commence its journey from Belagavi at its scheduled departure time.

Miraj–Castle Rock Express Also Affected

From 25 to 27 July, Train No. 17333 Miraj–Castle Rock Daily Express will be partially cancelled between Belagavi and Castle Rock. The train will terminate at Belagavi.

During the same period, Train No. 17334 Castle Rock–Miraj Daily Express will also remain partially cancelled between Castle Rock and Belagavi. It will commence its journey from Belagavi at its scheduled departure time.

Express Trains To Run Behind Schedule

On 22 July, Train No. 16554 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Express will run approximately 40 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, Train No. 20653 KSR Bengaluru–Belagavi Daily Express will run 30 minutes behind schedule on 26 July and 60 minutes behind schedule on 27 July.

Passengers Advised To Check Revised Timings

The Railway Department has urged passengers to verify the revised train schedules before travelling, as the temporary changes have been introduced to facilitate engineering work in the Londa railway station yard. Checking the updated timings in advance will help passengers avoid last-minute inconvenience and plan their journeys accordingly.