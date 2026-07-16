An 18-month-old girl was killed after a stray dog attack in Raichur's Sindhanur taluk. The toddler sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to RIMS. Police have registered a case as residents demand action to tackle the stray dog menace.

In a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the growing stray dog menace, an 18-month-old girl lost her life after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Karnataka's Raichur district on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Hanchinal Camp in Sindhanur taluk, where the toddler was reportedly attacked after wandering onto a nearby road. The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who have demanded immediate measures to tackle the increasing stray dog population in the area.

Toddler Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs

The deceased has been identified as Anam, the 18-month-old daughter of Abdul Razak and Nadaf.

According to reports, the child woke up from her sleep and wandered onto the road outside her house without her parents noticing. A pack of stray dogs, which had gathered near a local chicken shop, allegedly attacked the toddler. The dogs reportedly bit and dragged the child before her parents, alerted by her cries, rushed to the spot and rescued her.

Child Succumbs To Injuries

The toddler sustained severe injuries in the attack and was immediately taken to the Government Hospital in Sindhanur for treatment.

Considering the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for advanced medical care. However, she succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Police Register Case

Following the incident, the Sindhanur police visited the spot and launched an investigation. The Sindhanur Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents Demand Action

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who alleged that meat waste discarded by nearby chicken shops has been attracting stray dogs to the area, increasing the risk of attacks on the public.

The tragic death of the toddler has cast a pall of gloom over Hanchinal Camp, with residents urging the authorities to take immediate steps to control the stray dog population and prevent similar incidents in the future.