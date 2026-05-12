The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain activity across Karnataka over the next few days. Coastal, north interior and south interior regions are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms.

On May 13, six north interior districts — Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Raichur — are likely to witness rain accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Several south interior districts including Shivamogga, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu are also expected to receive thundershowers.