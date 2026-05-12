Karnataka Rain Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Hailstorms In Parts Of Karnataka From May 14
Karnataka Rain Update: The IMD has issued a fresh weather alert for Karnataka, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts from May 13 to May 16. Bengaluru is also likely to witness showers and cloudy skies this week
IMD Predicts Rain Across Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain activity across Karnataka over the next few days. Coastal, north interior and south interior regions are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms.
On May 13, six north interior districts — Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Raichur — are likely to witness rain accompanied by strong winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Several south interior districts including Shivamogga, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu are also expected to receive thundershowers.
Hailstorm Warning Issued For Some Districts
Weather activity is expected to intensify on May 14, with IMD issuing hailstorm warnings for parts of north interior Karnataka. Districts such as Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Koppal may experience hail along with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Apart from this, Yadgir, Haveri and Raichur are also under rain and wind alert. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially in areas vulnerable to strong winds and lightning activity.
Bengaluru Likely To Receive Rain Till May 16
Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural are among 17 south interior Karnataka districts expected to receive rain and gusty winds from May 14 onwards. The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies between May 12 and May 16, with light rain and thundershowers likely from May 13.
From May 14 to May 16, the city may witness light to moderate rainfall along with winds of 30-40 kmph. Despite the rain forecast, daytime temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to remain around 35-36 degrees Celsius during the week.
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