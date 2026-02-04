- Home
- Karnataka News
- Karnataka SHOCKER! House Dispute Turns Deadly in Haveri After Police Ignore Court Order
Karnataka SHOCKER! House Dispute Turns Deadly in Haveri After Police Ignore Court Order
A poor family in Bankapur faced years of harassment after land dispute over rebuilding their destroyed home. Despite HC order for police protection, officials failed to act. Threats and stress reportedly led to illness and death of Gudappa’s daughter
Poor family's fight for justice
In Bankapur, a poor family's two-year fight for justice ended tragically. A dispute over building a house, after their home was destroyed in 2021, led to a young woman's death.
Threats from uncle's children
But problems started when he tried to build the house. His uncle Neelappa and his children allegedly threatened him, saying they wouldn't leave a path for him if he built it.
Police ignore High Court order
Gudappa went to court against this injustice, and the Dharwad High Court ordered the police to provide protection. However, the Bankapur police allegedly ignored the order.
Daughter dies due to worry
Due to the stress of not getting justice, Gudappa's daughter Bharathi fell ill and died. The family blames the constant harassment and lack of justice for her death.
Local dissatisfaction with the police system
Locals are upset with the police for ignoring the court order. They demand a fair investigation, action against the culprits, and protection for Gudappa's family to build their home.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.