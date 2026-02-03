- Home
A woman's affair with an astrologer turned deadly in Karnataka. The woman's daughter, who did not want to stay with her mother, was rescued by her father. Angered by this, the astrologer's associates stormed the man's brother's house and killed him.
Astrologer-linked family dispute ends in deadly attack in Uttara Kannada
A family dispute involving an astrologer has led to a brutal killing in Siddapura taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, sending shockwaves across the region. A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death after he tried to protect his younger brother and niece during a violent attack at his home. Police have arrested seven people, including an astrologer, the victim’s sister-in-law and her father.
The incident took place while the family was already under stress due to a long-running domestic dispute.
How the family relationship broke down
Mahesh Naik, aged 37, worked in Bengaluru to support his family. His wife Suchitra and their two daughters were living in their native place in Siddapura. Police said Suchitra had approached a local astrologer, Guruji Kamalakar Bhat, seeking advice for family issues.
During this period, Kamalakar Bhat reportedly noticed that Suchitra was living alone without her husband. What began as repeated consultations slowly turned into frequent meetings and phone calls. Investigators believe the astrologer developed an illicit relationship with Suchitra.
When Mahesh’s relatives came to know about the relationship, they informed him. Mahesh returned home, questioned his wife, and warned her. However, after he went back to Bengaluru for work, Suchitra resumed contact with the astrologer.
Woman leaves home with children
About six months ago, Suchitra left her marital home with her two daughters and began staying at Kamalakar Bhat’s house in Siddapura. Police said Suchitra and the astrologer slept in the same room, while the children were made to sleep separately.
Over time, the daughters reportedly faced mental pressure and harassment. The elder daughter, Sumashree, questioned her mother about the situation. Police said she was threatened and told to leave or face harm.
Distress message to father leads to rescue
Fearing for her life, Sumashree sent a message to her father saying, “Dad, save me or I will die.” Alarmed, Mahesh immediately asked her to come to Shivamogga, where he brought her to safety.
Mahesh later kept his daughter at the house of his elder brother Vasanth Naik, aged 43, hoping the matter would calm down.
Armed attack on uncle’s house
Police said the situation turned violent after Suchitra learned that her daughter was staying with her uncle. She allegedly came to Vasanth’s house along with her father Lokanath Chaulappa, astrologer Kamalakar Bhat, and five other men.
According to the complaint filed by Sandhya, Vasanth’s wife, the group demanded that the girl be sent back immediately. The argument soon turned aggressive. The accused allegedly pulled out sharp weapons and attacked the family.
During the assault, Vasanth Naik was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot while trying to protect his brother. Mahesh Naik and a neighbour, Kumar (35), were also stabbed while trying to stop the attack.
Police action and arrests
The incident was registered under Crime No. 23/26 at the Siddapura police station. Police launched a swift operation and arrested seven accused, including Kamalakar Bhat, Suchitra, and Lokanath Chaulappa.
The injured are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police said the attack appears planned, and further investigation is underway to identify the exact roles of all those involved.
Officials said personal betrayal, family conflict, and provocation led to the deadly violence.
