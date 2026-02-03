Mahesh Naik, aged 37, worked in Bengaluru to support his family. His wife Suchitra and their two daughters were living in their native place in Siddapura. Police said Suchitra had approached a local astrologer, Guruji Kamalakar Bhat, seeking advice for family issues.

During this period, Kamalakar Bhat reportedly noticed that Suchitra was living alone without her husband. What began as repeated consultations slowly turned into frequent meetings and phone calls. Investigators believe the astrologer developed an illicit relationship with Suchitra.

When Mahesh’s relatives came to know about the relationship, they informed him. Mahesh returned home, questioned his wife, and warned her. However, after he went back to Bengaluru for work, Suchitra resumed contact with the astrologer.