Reports also suggest that after the attack, Reddy's car was vandalized, and the husband took the woman with him.

Extra-Marital affair Kalesh (YSRCP leader Hariprasad Reddy thrashed by a YSRCP Sarpanch near Tirupati after being caught in a Thar with the Sarpanch’s wife. Alleged affair. God bless these politicians. 😭)pic.twitter.com/nxRTtdYgt7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 1, 2026

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media, especially on X, making the case more sensational. Netizens slammed the incident with comments such as:

don't address him as "leader". There needs to be some very good qualities which needs to be shown. This gutter fellow is not even eligible. — Ravi Shankar (@truly_curious) January 31, 2026

Well Deserved Kutai 🤗🤗 — BeingYash🇮🇳 (@bEiNgSaNn) January 31, 2026

His name is Hariprasad, but his karma are devilish, and he is a leader. When will the lust of these lust-hungry leaders be satisfied? Approximately 90 percent of leaders are involved in such despicable acts. Some women in politics want to make quick money and achieve success in… — jagatram thapliyal (@knisamrat) January 31, 2026

While many called out Hariprasad Reddy and the alleged indecent incident, several slammed the woman for defending the politician.