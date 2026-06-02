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Fake Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme Alert: Karnataka Authorities Warn Public Against Social Media Scams
Karnataka authorities have warned the public against fake Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme claims circulating on social media.Citizens are advised not to pay money, install APK files, or share OTPs, bank details, or personal information with unknown sources.
Rumours About Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme Circulating on Social Media
Claims that loans ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹3 lakh are being offered under the Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme have been widely circulated on social media platforms.
The matter has come to the attention of the Chairperson and members of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee.
The committee has taken note of the claims circulating online and has urged the public to verify information related to government schemes through official sources before acting upon it.
Public Advisory on Fake Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme Claims
The public is advised not to be misled by claims circulating on social media regarding a so-called "Gruhalakshmi Loan Yojana". No official scheme by this name has been announced by the government.
Authorities have clarified that the information being shared online is false and misleading. Citizens are urged to verify all scheme-related information through official government sources before taking any action.
People are advised not to install APK files or click on suspicious links shared through social media, messaging platforms, or unknown websites. They should also never share OTPs, bank account details, passwords, or any personal information with unverified individuals or organisations.
The public is urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious messages, fraudulent links, or scam-related activities to the relevant authorities.
Chairperson Urges Public to Trust Only Official Information
Pushpavalli, Chairperson of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, has urged the public not to trust claims circulating on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, especially when money is involved.
"Do not rely on information shared through social media platforms. Trust only information that is officially announced by the government or published through authorised government communications and newspapers. Do not pay money to anyone based on unverified claims. Be cautious and do not allow yourself to be cheated," she said.
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