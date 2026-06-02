Claims that loans ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹3 lakh are being offered under the Gruhalakshmi Loan Scheme have been widely circulated on social media platforms.

The matter has come to the attention of the Chairperson and members of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee.

The committee has taken note of the claims circulating online and has urged the public to verify information related to government schemes through official sources before acting upon it.