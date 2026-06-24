Karnataka's first wildlife forensic team will launch soon. This innovative Bengaluru centre provides scientific and forensic support to law enforcement authorities to improve conviction rates for wildlife crimes, poaching, and illegal trafficking.

In a significant move to enhance wildlife protection, Karnataka is poised to inaugurate its pioneering wildlife forensic unit in Bengaluru. The announcement was made by state Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who confirmed that all preparations are finalised and the facility is expected to become operational shortly. This dedicated unit is projected to play a pivotal role in curbing wildlife crimes and strengthening the state's investigative capabilities.

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The establishment of such a unit has become increasingly critical as India, a megadiverse country, grapples with escalating threats to its wildlife due to illegal poaching, trafficking, and habitat degradation. Wildlife crime is recognised as a significant environmental and economic concern, often linked to other illicit activities such as illegal drugs and human trafficking. Historically, samples from wildlife crime cases in Karnataka had to be dispatched to laboratories in Dehradun or Hyderabad, leading to considerable delays in investigation and prosecution.

Boosting Wildlife Crime Investigations

The upcoming wildlife forensic unit is designed to provide crucial scientific and forensic support to various enforcement agencies. Its primary mandate will involve investigating wildlife crimes, poaching incidents, and illegal wildlife trafficking cases. Officials anticipate that this initiative will significantly bolster Karnataka's capacity to combat organised wildlife crime and, consequently, improve conviction rates across the state.

The unit will concentrate on advanced techniques such as DNA analysis and morphological analysis. DNA analysis will be instrumental in determining the origin of confiscated samples, including animal nails, hair, and teeth, and identifying the species involved. Morphological analysis, on the other hand, will aid in identifying animals through the detailed study of their physical characteristics. These capabilities are expected to provide strong evidence, particularly in complex cases with multiple loose ends, thereby expediting the investigative process that has often been hampered by external dependencies.

Karnataka's Forensic Prowess

Home Minister Priyank Kharge underscored that the new wildlife forensic unit represents a major step in expanding Karnataka's overall forensic capabilities. He highlighted the state's commitment to adopting scientific methods in criminal investigations. During a review meeting at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) headquarters in Madiwala, Bengaluru, Kharge praised the FSL's achievements, noting that Karnataka has emerged as a leading state in forensic science within the country.

Kharge also mentioned the FSL's internationally accredited laboratories, advanced digital forensic capabilities, and a commendable track record of supporting high-profile investigations. He stated that the laboratory has dramatically reduced report delivery timelines from nearly 40 months to a mere one to four months across various divisions, attributed to technological advancements and enhanced efficiency. The government has also pledged to fill vacant positions within the FSL and further strengthen the forensic infrastructure to ensure faster, more accurate, and transparent investigations statewide.

The establishment of Karnataka's first wildlife forensic unit is poised to be a game-changer in the fight against illegal wildlife trade and for the broader conservation efforts in the region. By integrating cutting-edge science with law enforcement, the state aims to set a new benchmark in wildlife protection.