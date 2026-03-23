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Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway Accident: 4 Dead as Kerala Bus Crashes After Driver Dozes Off
Four people died after a Kerala bus crashed on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Channapatna when the driver reportedly dozed off. Several passengers were injured and shifted to hospital.
Horrific accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
Bus hits the divider
Driver's negligence
Victims from Kerala and Bengaluru
Police have identified the deceased as Mahammad Paran (22) and Rafeez (45) from Kerala, and Rasheed (45) and Sakir (27) from Bengaluru. The bus had left from Kerala last night and was scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru this morning.
Private bus
Reports say two passengers, Abdul and Ales, are seriously injured. The accident happened in the Channapatna traffic police station's jurisdiction, and they have registered a case. Officials are yet to confirm the exact number of people who were on the bus.
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