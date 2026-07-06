A government school headmistress in Haveri, Karnataka, spent ₹2 lakh from her personal savings to renovate her school and build a playground to mark her son's birthday. Her thoughtful gesture has earned widespread appreciation from teachers and the local community.

In an inspiring gesture that has earned widespread appreciation, the headmistress of a Government Urdu Senior Primary School in Karnataka's Haveri district chose to celebrate her son's birthday by giving back to the school where she serves. Instead of hosting a lavish party or spending on extravagant celebrations, Umai Salma, headmistress of the Government Urdu Senior Primary School in Hamsabhavi village of Hirekerur taluk, spent ₹2 lakh from her personal savings to renovate the school campus. Her thoughtful initiative has been widely praised as an example of social responsibility, generosity and commitment to education.

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School Gets a Fresh New Look

To mark the birthday of her son, Malik Rehan, Umai Salma used her own funds to transform the school campus.

The entire school building was repainted using high-quality paint, giving the campus a fresh and attractive appearance. In addition, she developed a safe and well-designed playground for the students, significantly improving the school's infrastructure and creating a more welcoming learning environment.

Teachers' Association Appreciates the Initiative

The remarkable gesture has been appreciated by members of the local teachers' association, who commended Umai Salma for her selfless service and dedication to government education.

They described her decision as a shining example of generosity, social responsibility and commitment to the welfare of students.

An Inspiration for Society

Residents and educationists have hailed Umai Salma's initiative as an inspiration not only for Hirekerur taluk but also for Haveri district and Karnataka as a whole.

Members of the teachers' association said her commitment to school development, concern for children's education and sense of social responsibility would be remembered for years to come.

Her decision to celebrate her son's birthday by improving a government school, rather than organising an extravagant celebration, has earned widespread appreciation from the local community and serves as an inspiring example of giving back to society.