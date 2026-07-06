Street vendors in Bengaluru have alleged they are forced to pay up to ₹30,000 a month in illegal rent to operate on footpaths and roadsides. The Street Vendors' Association has sought official vending zones and plans to challenge the ongoing eviction drive in court.

Street vendors in Bengaluru have alleged that they are being forced to pay illegal monthly "rent" of up to ₹30,000 to continue operating on footpaths, roadsides and other public spaces across the city. The allegations have raised serious concerns about an alleged extortion racket involving unauthorised collections and the harassment of vendors. The Street Vendors' Association has claimed that the practice is widespread in several parts of Bengaluru and has demanded that the authorities create officially designated vending zones to protect the livelihoods of long-standing vendors while preventing exploitation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Illegal Rent Allegedly Collected Across the City

According to the allegations, street vendors operating in several busy localities are compelled to pay hefty monthly sums to continue running their businesses.

The association has also alleged that some local officials are involved in the illegal collection system and receive a share of the money.

One example cited is the well-known VV Puram Food Street, where commercial activity continues to flourish even after the road was recently upgraded with white-topping. Vendors operating on the footpaths and roadsides have alleged that many of them are forced to pay monthly "rent" to nearby shopkeepers to continue doing business.

The association further claimed that local strongmen are also part of the alleged racket, with vendors stating that those who fail to make regular payments are prevented from setting up their stalls.

Street Vendors' Association Confirms Allegations

The Street Vendors' Association has confirmed that illegal rent collection is taking place in several parts of the city.

Association president Rangaswamy said, "To stop this exploitation and the constant threat of eviction, we have demanded that the corporation officially earmark spaces for vendors on wide footpaths."

He added that the process of identifying vending zones has already begun in areas such as Malleswaram and KR Market.

"This will generate revenue for the corporation and, more importantly, prevent the harassment of street vendors," he said.

Rangaswamy further stated, "Our association's demand is that the authorities should identify vendors who have been doing business on major roads for many years and permit only them to operate. All unauthorised new vendors should be removed."

Association to Challenge Eviction Drive in Court

The association has also announced its decision to challenge the ongoing eviction drive being carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) before the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Rangaswamy said the High Court and the Supreme Court have repeatedly ruled that street vendors cannot be evicted without being provided with alternative arrangements.

"The High Court and Supreme Court have issued orders on several occasions stating that vendors cannot be evicted suddenly without providing an alternative arrangement," he said.

He further pointed to similar cases in Hyderabad, Delhi and Chandigarh, where the courts intervened to protect the rights of street vendors.