A veterinarian was tragically killed in a hippo attack while providing treatment at Tyavarekoppa Zoo in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, raising concerns about zoo safety protocols and staff protection.

A tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Shivamogga as a young veterinarian, Dr Sameeksha Reddy, lost her life after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Zoo. The tragedy occurred while she was on duty to treat the animal, highlighting the dangers faced by zoo staff when working with wild animals. Dr Sameeksha, who had recently joined the zoo, was rushed to Max Hospital following the attack but succumbed to her injuries the next morning.

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Vet Sameeksha Dies in Hippo Attack

Dr Sameeksha Reddy, who had joined the zoo on a contract basis in February, was attending to a hippo late at night for a follow-up treatment. Around 11:30 pm, the animal suddenly attacked her, causing serious injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, she passed away at 6:30 am the following morning.

Minister Orders Immediate Inquiry

Eshwar B Khandre, the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, expressed his condolences and ordered a full investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. The government stands with the family of the deceased doctor in this time of grief. Every life is precious. May God give her family the strength to bear this loss,” the minister said.

A senior team of veterinarians and forest officials has been instructed to submit a detailed report within seven days. The minister also directed officials to provide compensation to Dr Sameeksha’s family as per the rules and reiterated that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for treating wild animals must be strictly followed.

Hippo Was Due to Give Birth

Amaraksha, Director of the Shivamogga Zoo Authority, stated, “Dr Sameeksha had gone to the Tyavarekoppa Zoo for a routine follow-up. The hippo she was attending was expected to give birth in two to three days. Unfortunately, the animal attacked her suddenly. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but the treatment could not save her life.”

Family Speaks Out Against Negligence

Dr Sameeksha’s uncle, Rajashekhar Reddy, expressed his grief and anger.

“She had only been here a month and was supposed to work under a senior supervisor. She joined against everyone’s advice. This death is due to 100% negligence. Our child is gone, but at least other staff should be safe. What happened to our daughter must not happen to anyone else,” he said.

Conflicting Reports About Circumstances

Some reports suggest that Dr Sameeksha was treating a Sun Conure bird when the incident occurred. She was allegedly trying to photograph the hippo from a distance when it charged and attacked her.

Another veterinarian, Dr Murali Manohar, said, “Hippos may seem calm, but they can be very aggressive. She had gone to give an antibiotic injection to a bird, but we do not know why she approached the hippo. SOPs require armed guards and tranquilizers when dealing with such animals.”

Severe Injuries Lead to Death

Shivamogga SP Nikhil confirmed, “The veterinarian suffered severe injuries, including major damage to her liver and lungs, leading to excessive bleeding. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed. It is too early to comment on whether this attack was due to negligence.”

The incident has raised serious concerns about zoo safety protocols and the risks faced by veterinary staff while handling wild animals, particularly during high-risk situations such as pre-birth care.