HD Kumaraswamy sharply dismissed speculation about Zameer Ahmed Khan joining JD(S), saying there was no need for 'such people' in his party. He also criticised the Congress government over its freebie culture and leadership squabbles.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday sharply dismissed speculation about Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan joining the Janata Dal (Secular), saying there was no need for "such a category of people" in his party. Kumaraswamy was speaking in Uddur Hosalli village of Holenarasipur taluk in Hassan district, where he participated in the renovation ceremony of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy Temple, including the installation of a new temple, the installation of the aircraft tower and Kalasa. He was accompanied by former minister and brother HD Revanna.

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Reacting sharply to questions about Zameer Ahmed joining JD(S), Kumaraswamy told reporters here, "Don't take it seriously. There is no need to take such a category of people for power in our party. Don't raise that subject with me for any reason."

"There is no need for it; we have experienced it. Some power will come in politics, but we will not do the work of the elders of the house. They are the ones who set the conditions. The Congress is in power, and the Congress leaders are eating from that category of people. They are the ones who have brought the state to that situation today," he said.

Attacks Congress Government on Governance

Attacking the Congress government over the prolonged speculation around the Chief Minister's post, Kumaraswamy said the political noise had come at the cost of real governance issues. "For the last three years, only political discussions have been going on about the post of Chief Minister. Despite the acute problem of drinking water in many villages, no minister of the government has taken any serious steps to resolve it. Speculations about the post of Chief Minister are going to increase further in the coming days," he said.

Slams 'Freebie Culture'

He also criticised the Congress-led government over its freebie culture, citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, where the chief secretary's salary had reportedly been cut, and said the government was "playing with the lives of the common people." "Competition to give freebies -- if you give it, you will give it. This is a shocking thing. In Himachal Pradesh, the chief secretary's salary has been cut. Today's government is playing with the lives of the common people," he said.

Mocks DK Shivakumar

Taking a swipe at Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy mocked his campaign in Tamil Nadu, saying Shivakumar was giving "heroic speeches" there while the situation in Karnataka remained unaddressed. "Going to Tamil Nadu and giving a heroic speech. There is DMK there; here they are doing other things. They are blocking the court. He accuses the central government and us," Kumaraswamy said. (ANI)