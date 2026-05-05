In Bengaluru, police arrested two persons, including a close relative of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, in connection with a ₹1.13 crore gold theft case. The accused allegedly stole gold jewellery over time, taking advantage of family trust and access.

In a case that appears straight out of a crime thriller, a close relative of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who is often in the political spotlight, has been arrested in connection with a gold theft case. What makes the incident even more shocking is that the accused is a blood relative of the minister’s mother and was completely trusted by the family. The Shivajinagar police conducted a swift operation and arrested two accused persons in the case.

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Accused Identified by Police

The arrested individuals have been identified as Syed Amir and Amir Ahmed. Syed Amir is a close relative of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s mother. His associate Amir Ahmed was involved with him in a travel business.

Financial Losses and Motive Behind Theft

According to police sources, the duo was running a travel business that suffered heavy losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Struggling to repay debts, they attempted to secure loans but were unsuccessful. In desperation, they allegedly planned to target their own relative, the minister, by stealing gold jewellery, pawning it, and investing the money in real estate for quick profits.

Betrayal of Trust Through Insider Access

Since Syed Amir was a close family relative, he had regular access to the minister’s residence and frequently visited the house. Taking advantage of this trust, he allegedly began stealing small quantities of gold jewellery from 2023 onwards. Over time, the stolen valuables reportedly accumulated to around 1.2 kg of gold jewellery.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The theft came to light when the family noticed irregularities in their jewellery. Following this, Syed Amir’s behaviour reportedly changed, and he suddenly stopped visiting the house and became unreachable. His mobile phone was switched off, raising suspicion. Acting on technical inputs, the Shivajinagar police traced and arrested the accused. During interrogation, the details of the alleged theft were revealed.

Gold Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

Police have recovered 759 grams of gold jewellery, valued at approximately ₹1.13 crore, from the accused. The case, involving a serious breach of family trust and large-scale theft, is currently under investigation at the Shivajinagar police station.