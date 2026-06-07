Here are seven plants that grow really well in low-light spots and don't need any direct sunlight.
Peace lilies are super popular houseplants. People love them for their classy white flowers and air-purifying qualities.
Snake Plant is a hardy, low-maintenance indoor plant that thrives in low light and needs little water. It also helps purify indoor air, making it ideal for homes and offices.
ZZ plants are super tough and grow really well in low-light areas. They have shiny, dark green leaves and are a great choice for offices or rooms that don't get much natural light.
Cast Iron plants are very hardy and tolerate low light well. They have dark green, leathery leaves and are great for new gardeners because they can handle a bit of neglect.
Spider plants thrive in low light and are easy to care for. They have long, arching leaves and generate 'offsets' that you may easily repot to develop new plants.
Chinese Evergreens are really versatile plants. People love them for their colourful leaves and their ability to handle low light.
Parlor palms are compact and look very elegant. They grow well in low to medium light. Their fluffy green leaves, called fronds, give any indoor space a nice tropical vibe.
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