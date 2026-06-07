English

7 Awesome Plants That Don't Need Sunlight

Here are seven plants that grow really well in low-light spots and don't need any direct sunlight.

lifestyle Jun 07 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Our own
English

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Peace lilies are super popular houseplants. People love them for their classy white flowers and air-purifying qualities.

Image credits: adobe stock
English

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Snake Plant is a hardy, low-maintenance indoor plant that thrives in low light and needs little water. It also helps purify indoor air, making it ideal for homes and offices.

Image credits: chatgpt
English

ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

ZZ plants are super tough and grow really well in low-light areas. They have shiny, dark green leaves and are a great choice for offices or rooms that don't get much natural light.

Image credits: social media
English

Cast Iron Plant (Aspidistra elatior)

Cast Iron plants are very hardy and tolerate low light well. They have dark green, leathery leaves and are great for new gardeners because they can handle a bit of neglect.

Image credits: pexels
English

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Spider plants thrive in low light and are easy to care for. They have long, arching leaves and generate 'offsets' that you may easily repot to develop new plants.

Image credits: social media
English

Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema)

Chinese Evergreens are really versatile plants. People love them for their colourful leaves and their ability to handle low light. 

Image credits: social media
English

Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans)

Parlor palms are compact and look very elegant. They grow well in low to medium light. Their fluffy green leaves, called fronds, give any indoor space a nice tropical vibe.

Image credits: Freepik

Alleppey to Wayanad-Top 5 Monsoon Destinations in Kerala

Mango Season: Alphonso to Langra-India's 7 most popular mangoes

Kerala Food: Porotta to Fish Fry-7 popular street food in Kochi

Sharara Sets: Want to look stunning? You have to try these trendy sets!