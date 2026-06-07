A viral video from Mumbai shows a Blinkit delivery boy catching a large snake in broad daylight and placing it into his delivery bag. The clip sparked humorous reactions on social media, with users questioning if the quick commerce app has started delivering snakes, though the real story is suggested to be praiseworthy.

Nowadays, quick commerce apps are delivering ration, vegetables and electronics items to the house in 10 minutes. But a video has surfaced from Mumbai that has made people hold their heads.

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A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In this clip, a Blinkit delivery boy is seen catching a long snake in the middle of the road during broad daylight and placing it inside his delivery bag. In the video posted on X by @gharkekalesh, a delivery boy sporting a yellow Blinkit T-shirt gently picks up a large snake by its tail and places it into his Blinkit bag.

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As soon as this video surfaced on social media, people started enjoying whether the Blinkit people have also started delivering snakes now? However, the real story behind the video is said to be worthy of much praise. Actually, that delivery boy was not working to sell or deliver any snake.

Social Media Reacts

Netizens on X have reacted to the video. One of the customers remarked, "Mumbai never disappoints Blinkit has officially started snake delivery, and now i am thinking, Cool, let me order a Python too… first time I’ll see one in real life."

Another user said,"It seems the company is in loss, so it is doing extra work to make up for it."

"Someone might have ordered Snack and @letsblinkit delivered Snake," another user said. The video has garnered more than 157.8K views in less than 24 hours. Blinkit has not publicly reacted to the viral video.