An elderly couple was allegedly assaulted by a hotel owner and a security guard in Kumta, Uttara Kannada, after asking for food. The victims were injured and hospitalised, while police detained the accused and launched an investigation.

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage among local residents, an elderly couple was allegedly assaulted by a hotel owner and a security guard after asking for a meal at a hotel in Kumta town of Uttara Kannada district. The incident reportedly took place at Govardhan Hotel and has raised serious concerns about the treatment of vulnerable individuals. Following the incident, police took the hotel owner and the security guard into custody for questioning.

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Hotel Owner and Security Guard Taken Into Custody

The accused have been identified as hotel owner Ganesh Naik and a security guard, also named Ganesh. The victims, Ramesh Dyamanna Alemari and Dyamavva Ramesh Alemari, sustained injuries in the alleged assault and were admitted to Kumta Government Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation and are currently questioning the two accused in connection with the incident.

Elderly Couple Allegedly Attacked After Asking for Food

According to reports, the elderly couple belonged to the nomadic Alemari community and had travelled from Sorab taluk in Shivamogga district. With no permanent residence, they moved from place to place in search of a livelihood.

Unable to bear their hunger, the couple reportedly approached the hotel seeking food. Witnesses alleged that the hotel owner refused to serve them after noticing their worn-out clothes and appearance.

The couple is said to have pleaded for a meal, explaining that they were willing to pay for the food and were not asking for charity. They reportedly told the hotel owner that they were simply hungry and requested a meal.

Locals Condemn Incident

Despite their request, locals alleged that the hotel owner called the security guard and that the two men physically assaulted the elderly couple. The incident has triggered anger among local residents, many of whom have condemned the alleged behaviour.

Several residents questioned how an elderly couple seeking food could be treated in such a manner. Others expressed concern over the alleged discrimination faced by people based on their appearance and economic condition.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Statements are being recorded, and officials are questioning hotel owner Ganesh Naik and the security guard to ascertain the circumstances that led to the alleged assault.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, police said.