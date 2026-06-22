BMTC and KSRTC, already facing financial strain due to the Shakti scheme for women and rising fuel prices linked to global conflicts, had increased fares by 15% a year ago.

The Rajahamsa bus service, which earlier connected several towns, has been discontinued on some routes, leaving only sleeper coach services in operation.

As a result, passengers are paying higher fares. However, despite various measures, the financial burden on the government continues to remain high.