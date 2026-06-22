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Karnataka Bus Fare Hike: KSRTC and BMTC Seek 25% Ticket Price Increase Amid Rising Fuel Costs
KSRTC and BMTC have sought a 25% bus fare hike in Karnataka amid rising fuel costs. Transport corporations cite mounting financial losses due to increased diesel prices, leading to pressure for higher ticket rates across services.
Rising Costs and Service Changes Add Pressure on Public Transport
BMTC and KSRTC, already facing financial strain due to the Shakti scheme for women and rising fuel prices linked to global conflicts, had increased fares by 15% a year ago.
The Rajahamsa bus service, which earlier connected several towns, has been discontinued on some routes, leaving only sleeper coach services in operation.
As a result, passengers are paying higher fares. However, despite various measures, the financial burden on the government continues to remain high.
Pending Grants and Salary Arrears Add to Financial Burden
A grant of about ₹5,000 crore to be released by the government to transport corporations under the Shakti Yojana is still pending. In addition, a 12.5% salary revision is scheduled for transport employees from July.
Along with this, out of the total salary arrears of ₹1,271 crore due to employees, only ₹450 crore has been released so far, leaving ₹821 crore still pending for payment.
Proposal to Increase Bus Fares Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Officials of the transport corporations have requested Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to approve a 25% increase in ticket fares this time.
The transport corporations are already facing severe financial difficulties, as petrol and diesel prices have risen by ₹8 per litre due to the ongoing war between Middle Eastern countries.
Monthly Losses Push Transport Corporations Towards Fare Hike Demand
The transport corporations are incurring an additional loss of ₹40 crore every month due to rising fuel prices. If this trend continues, the annual losses are likely to cross ₹480 crore.
In view of this, officials from KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and Kalyana Karnataka (KKRTC) transport corporations have already requested a fare revision. This has increased the likelihood of a further hike in ticket prices.
Fare Hike Proposal: ₹125 Ticket for ₹100 Journey
It is reported that a 25% fare increase has been proposed. This means a ticket currently priced at ₹100 is likely to cost ₹125 going forward.
Demand to Withdraw Shakti Yojana Grows Amid Rising Costs
Many people, including women, are already demanding that the Shakti Yojana be withdrawn. Electricity tariffs have already increased, and those paying commercial electricity bills are now required to pay nearly three times more.
In addition, water bills have also increased, adding to the financial burden on households. Amid these rising costs, passengers are expressing concern and demanding that the Shakti Yojana be discontinued instead of increasing bus ticket fares.
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