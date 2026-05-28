A photo of a Bengaluru BMTC bus conductor with an iPhone in his pocket and gold rings on his fingers has gone viral on social media, sparking a heated online debate about lifestyle, earnings, and public perception.

In today’s digital age, anything can go viral within minutes, turning ordinary moments into widespread social media discussions. That is exactly what happened in Bengaluru, where a photo of a BMTC bus conductor has sparked a heated online debate about lifestyle, earnings, and public perception.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A simple image showing a conductor at work has now triggered conversations across social media platforms, with users divided over whether the moment reflects personal success or unnecessary display.

BMTC Conductor’s iPhone Goes Viral

A photograph of a BMTC conductor has gone viral on social media, showing an iPhone partially visible in his shirt pocket. Some users claim it is an iPhone 17 Pro Max, though this has not been verified. The image also shows him wearing gold rings on his fingers and a bracelet, which further caught public attention.

The photo was originally shared on Instagram, where it quickly gained traction and sparked widespread discussion.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

As soon as the image surfaced, comments began flooding in. While some users accused the conductor of showing off, others defended him, saying he was simply going about his daily routine.

The discussion soon expanded beyond the image itself, with users debating the general behaviour of BMTC conductors in Bengaluru. A section of users also raised concerns about their treatment of passengers and service conduct.

However, many users strongly supported the conductor, questioning the criticism. “Why can’t he own an iPhone? Is it only for IT professionals?” one user wrote.

Several others argued that he may have purchased the phone with his own earnings. Some also pointed out that BMTC employees receive stable salaries, making such purchases possible.

Another user added a different perspective, suggesting, “Even if he cannot afford it, maybe his son is well-settled and gifted it to him.”

Viral Photo Sparks Larger Debate

What began as a simple photo of a conductor with an iPhone and gold accessories has now evolved into a broader online debate. The discussion has touched on income, social status, job dignity, and public behaviour, highlighting how quickly social media can turn everyday moments into trending topics.