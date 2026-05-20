In the viral video, a young woman is seen standing in front of a vending machine with a packet of chips displayed behind the glass. She orders a packet of the same brand and completes the payment online.

As the transaction is processed, the packet displayed inside the machine also drops along with the ordered one, resulting in her receiving two packets of chips.

The young woman appears delighted by the unexpected double delivery.

The video is captioned: “Highlights finding joy in the present moment through attentiveness.”