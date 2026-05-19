Heavy rain in Bengaluru caused severe waterlogging and massive traffic disruptions, stranding commuters. The downpour submerged major roads, highlighting the city's recurring poor infrastructure and drainage issues. Residents expressed frustration online as videos showed vehicles navigating flooded streets.

Heavy rain battered Bengaluru once again, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and triggering massive traffic snarls, stranded vehicles and commuter chaos. Viral videos and photos shared by residents on social media showed flooded roads resembling rivers, with many users joking that “vehicles are swimming” through the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The sudden downpour caused severe disruption across major roads and low-lying areas, exposing Bengaluru’s recurring infrastructure and drainage problems. Commuters reported being stuck for hours as rainwater submerged roads and slowed traffic movement across multiple junctions.

One viral post on X read, “Vehicles are swimming for just 20 mins rain. Just Bengaluru things. When will things change,” as videos showed cars and bikes crawling through heavily flooded streets. Another resident sarcastically described Bengaluru as turning into a “water theme park” after the rain.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Several visuals circulating online showed vehicles partially submerged, pedestrians wading through knee-deep water and traffic moving at a snail’s pace amid relentless rain. Some residents also complained about overflowing drains and poor civic planning, saying even short spells of rainfall bring the city to a standstill.

Also Read: Rejected 8 Times In 5 Years, Bengaluru Engineer Finally Cracks Amazon Job; Inspires Internet (WATCH)

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reportedly forecast more rain and thunderstorms for Bengaluru over the coming days, raising concerns about further flooding and commuting disruptions. Airlines also warned passengers about possible delays due to adverse weather conditions affecting flight schedules.

The latest flooding comes weeks after Bengaluru witnessed one of its worst rain-related disasters in recent years. Earlier this month, intense rain and hailstorms caused widespread destruction across the city, leading to waterlogging, infrastructure damage and multiple fatalities. Roads, homes and even government buildings were inundated during the earlier spell of rain chaos.

Residents online expressed growing frustration over what many called Bengaluru’s “annual monsoon nightmare.” Social media platforms were flooded with memes, complaints and videos highlighting recurring civic failures despite repeated promises of infrastructure upgrades. One user wrote, “Every year the same story. Taxes go up, roads disappear.”

Authorities deployed emergency teams in some affected areas to clear waterlogging and regulate traffic movement, but many commuters continued to face long delays during peak hours. Civic officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel in severely flooded zones as weather conditions remain unstable.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Rare Halmidi Inscription Exhibition Draws Visitors at Venkatappa Art Gallery