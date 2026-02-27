The night temperatures in Bengaluru have risen noticeably, leading to relatively warm and muggy nights across the city. Last night, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.0°C, which is about 2.6°C above the normal level, indicating a warming trend during late hours.

Light cloud formations, mainly stratocumulus clouds, were observed floating over parts of the city. Some areas in south and west Bengaluru experienced brief drizzling for a few seconds in the evening, but rainfall activity remained very limited.

Overall, the weather is expected to stay warm, with clear sky conditions prevailing through the night.