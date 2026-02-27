- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Warm Nights Continue, Humidity Rises Amid Partly Cloudy Skies
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Warm Nights Continue, Humidity Rises Amid Partly Cloudy Skies
The weather in Bengaluru remains warm with rising night temperatures and moderate humidity levels today. Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy, with clear conditions at times and no significant rainfall forecast.
Warm Nights Continue
The night temperatures in Bengaluru have risen noticeably, leading to relatively warm and muggy nights across the city. Last night, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21.0°C, which is about 2.6°C above the normal level, indicating a warming trend during late hours.
Light cloud formations, mainly stratocumulus clouds, were observed floating over parts of the city. Some areas in south and west Bengaluru experienced brief drizzling for a few seconds in the evening, but rainfall activity remained very limited.
Overall, the weather is expected to stay warm, with clear sky conditions prevailing through the night.
Daytime Temperature Slightly Below Normal
During the afternoon, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C, which is slightly 0.6°C below the seasonal normal.
The day felt humid due to moisture retention in the atmosphere, contributing to a muggy weather experience for residents. Although sunshine was present, cloud patches occasionally reduced direct solar intensity.
The temperature pattern suggests that daytime heat is not extreme, but the combination of warmth and humidity may continue to make outdoor activities uncomfortable during peak hours.
Humidity, Wind and Air Quality Conditions
Nighttime conditions are likely to remain warm with temperatures hovering around 26°C, accompanied by 41% humidity. Winds are expected to blow at about 21 km/h, providing mild atmospheric movement but not enough to significantly reduce warmth.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is reported in the poor category, ranging between 68 and 187, which may affect sensitive groups such as children, elderly people, and individuals with respiratory problems. People are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during high pollution periods.
Next 48 Hours Weather Forecast
In the next 48 hours, the weather over Bengaluru is expected to remain partly cloudy with possible early morning mist formation in some locations.
Both maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to stay around 32°C and 20°C respectively.
No significant rainfall is anticipated, though light atmospheric moisture may maintain occasional cloud cover. The overall trend suggests continued warm nights and moderately warm daytime conditions across the city.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.