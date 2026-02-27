Delhi-NCR is already experiencing an unusual rise in temperature, with conditions resembling early April rather than late February. On Thursday, the maximum temperature touched 30.2°C, while the minimum settled at 12.6°C.

The strong afternoon sun has made it uncomfortable to remain outdoors for long hours. However, despite the intense daytime heat, mornings and late evenings still feel relatively cool, creating a sharp contrast within the same day.

The early arrival of summer-like conditions has surprised many residents, as February typically offers milder weather in the capital region.