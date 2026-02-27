- Home
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing an early spell of heat in February itself, with daytime temperatures crossing 30°C. While afternoons feel like peak summer, mornings and nights still carry a mild chill, offering brief relief
February Heat Arrives Early in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is already experiencing an unusual rise in temperature, with conditions resembling early April rather than late February. On Thursday, the maximum temperature touched 30.2°C, while the minimum settled at 12.6°C.
The strong afternoon sun has made it uncomfortable to remain outdoors for long hours. However, despite the intense daytime heat, mornings and late evenings still feel relatively cool, creating a sharp contrast within the same day.
The early arrival of summer-like conditions has surprised many residents, as February typically offers milder weather in the capital region.
Today’s Weather Forecast for Delhi (February 27, 2026)
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi is expected to remain mostly clear today. Bright sunshine is likely from the morning hours, although partial cloud cover may appear at times during the day.
Light fog could be observed in certain areas during the early morning. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 31°C, while the minimum may hover near 15°C.
Across NCR cities, similar conditions are expected, with clear skies dominating the day and mild warmth being felt due to strong sunlight.
Five-Day Outlook: What to Expect Next
As per IMD forecasts, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness largely clear weather over the next four to five days. Fog may continue to appear in isolated pockets during early mornings.
From February 28 to March 4, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C. Minimum temperatures may stay in the range of 15°C to 16°C.
Winds from the northwest and southwest directions are expected on February 27, with speeds between 5 and 15 km/h. Between February 28 and March 3, wind speeds may increase slightly, ranging from 5 to 25 km/h.
Overall, no significant change in temperature is anticipated in the coming days, indicating that the warm spell is set to persist across the region.
