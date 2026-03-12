UP Weather LATEST Update: Hot Afternoon Expected, Air Quality Remains Very Unhealthy
UP Weather on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh will remain hot and dry on Thursday, March 12. Most cities will see hazy skies or sunshine with a few clouds. Daytime heat will be strong, while mornings and nights stay warm. Air quality will continue to be very unhealthy in several areas, so people should be careful outdoors.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have hazy skies throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, and the minimum will be around 19°C. The real feel will stay close to 34°C, making the afternoon feel quite warm. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so outdoor activity should be limited.
Noida
Noida will experience hazy and very hot conditions. The temperature may rise to 36°C during the day, with a minimum of 20°C at night. The real feel will also be 36°C. Air quality will remain very unhealthy, increasing the risk for sensitive groups.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will have hot weather with sunshine and a few clouds. The maximum temperature may reach 36°C, and the minimum will be around 17°C. The real feel will also be 36°C. People should take caution if doing strenuous activities outside due to the high heat.
Overall, UP will face a very warm day with strong sunlight and poor air quality. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun during peak hours, and limiting outdoor exposure are strongly recommended.
