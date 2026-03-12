Prayagraj will have hot weather with sunshine and a few clouds. The maximum temperature may reach 36°C, and the minimum will be around 17°C. The real feel will also be 36°C. People should take caution if doing strenuous activities outside due to the high heat.

Overall, UP will face a very warm day with strong sunlight and poor air quality. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun during peak hours, and limiting outdoor exposure are strongly recommended.